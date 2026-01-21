This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logoGalatasaray
Rams Global Stadyumu
team-logoAtletico Madrid
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Galatasaray vs Atletico Madrid Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Galatasaray and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Champions League group phase is delicately poised as Victor Osimhen returns for Galatasaray on the penultimate matchday against Atletico Madrid.    

Here is where to find English language live streams of Galatasaray vs Atletico Madrid as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAParamount+
UKTNT Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaSony Sports Network
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

Galatasaray vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Champions League
Rams Global Stadyumu

Galatasaray vs Atletico Madrid kicks off on 21 Jan 2026 at 12:45 EST and 17:45 GMT. 

Match preview

Turkish giants Galatasaray are 18th in the group phase table, three points behind eighth-placed Atletico, illustrating how critical this penultimate match could be. Okan Buruk's hosts are the picture of inconsistency, winning three and losing three of six group phase clashes, and they've only won once in 21 matches against Spanish opposition, losing 15. 

Atletico finish their league stage campaign at home to Bodo/Glimt on January 28 and have not conceded a single goal in their four previous games with Galatasaray in the UCL. FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATLETICO MADRID-VALENCIAGetty Images

Injuries, suspensions, key stats

Galatasaray will be without Metehan Baltaci (suspended), Gabriel Sara (knee) and Arda Unyay (thigh). Wilfred Singo is a doubt, but Nigerian talisman Victor Osimhen should return after AFCON duty.

Clement Lenget (knee) and Nico Gonzalez (thigh) will miss out for the visitors.

Atletico have lost only one of their 14 games against Turkish outfits, winning each of the last five.

Julian Alvarez has four goals and two assists from five UCL appearances this term. 

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: Spanish Super CupGetty Images

Team news & squads

Galatasaray vs Atletico Madrid Probable lineups

GalatasarayHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestATM
1
U. Cakir
4
I. Jakobs
42
A. Bardakci
7
R. Sallai
6
D. Sanchez
34
L. Torreira
99
M. Lemina
10
L. Sane
53
B. Yilmaz
11
Y. Akgun
45
V. Osimhen
13
J. Oblak
3
M. Ruggeri
14
M. Llorente
17
D. Hancko
18
M. Pubill
6
Koke
20
G. Simeone
8
P. Barrios
10
A. Baena
9
A. Soerloth
19
J. Alvarez

4-4-2

ATMAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • O. Buruk

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Simeone

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

GAL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

ATM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

GAL

Last 5 matches

ATM

0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

2

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

