2026 Australian Open - Day 2
James Freemantle

How to watch Coco Gauff's next tennis match: Australian Open schedule, TV channel, livestream

Coco Gauff is looking to lift her third major title. Find out how to watch the talented American in action at the Australian Open.

Coco Gauff, one of the shining stars of the US and world tennis circuit, is into the second round at the 2026 Australian Open. 

Whether you're a loyal fan or just dipping in and out of tennis, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about watching her next match live.

When is Coco Gauff's Next Match?

Coco Gauff is in action at the 2026 Australian Open. She will be up against Serbia's Olda Danilovic, the conqueror of legendary Venus Williams in the first round. 

Australian Open 2026: Coco Gauff's Schedule

The 2023 US Open champion and 2025 Roland Garros champion is gunning for her third major crown and is the third seed in Melbourne at 2026's first Grand Slam. Gauff vs Danilovic starts at approximately 21:00 EST on the evening of 20 January. The match starts in the early hours of 21 January at 02:00 GMT and 04:00 CAT. 

Coco Gauff is collecting titles and records

21-year-old Gauff picked up her 75th Grand Slam singles win on Monday at the Australian Open, becoming the youngest woman to do so in nearly two decades, easing past Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena.

“I'm really happy how today went,” the two-time major winner told the media in Melbourne. “Kamilla is a tough first-round [opponent].” “It was not the easiest at times, but I got through.”

coco gauff parisgetty

At 21 years and 311 days, Gauff is the youngest woman to 75 Grand Slam wins since Maria Sharapova, who did it aged 20 years and 270 days at the Australian Open 2008. This makes her the 11th-youngest to reach that milestone since the start of the Open era in 1968, slotting in behind Chris Evert. Leading that pack is Martina Hingis, who was just 18 years and 110 days old. The straight-sets victory was also Gauff’s 250th tour-level win, becoming the youngest to reach that mark since Caroline Wozniacki in 2011. Gauff, this year’s third seed, achieved this feat quicker than the two women currently ranked above her. Second seed Iga Swiatek reached 250 tour wins aged 23, while Aryna Sabalenka was 25. With two matches to spare, the American joins an elite cohort of countrywomen who’ve achieved at least 75 wins in their first 100 Grand Slam matches in the Open Era, sitting just behind Pam Shriver’s 76. Should Gauff win her second and third-round matchups at Melbourne Park, she will overtake Shriver to sit fourth behind Venus Williams (85), Serena Williams (86) and Chris Evert (90). Gauff faces Olga Danilovic in the second round, who overcame a resurgent Venus Williams in three sets on Sunday. 

“It's going to be a tough match. I think [Danilovic is] a talented player,” Gauff said. “I'm looking forward to the battles. Not often I get to play a lefty.”

TENNIS-AUS-OPENGetty Images

0