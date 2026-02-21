How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Leeds Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English language live streams of Aston Villa vs Leeds as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Aston Villa vs Leeds kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Leeds will kick off on 21 Feb 2026, 15:00.

Match Preview

Villa Park is the stage for a classic Premier League encounter this Saturday, as Aston Villa look to cement their Champions League aspirations against a Leeds United side fighting to distance itself from the bottom three. Unai Emery’s side has been the surprise package of the season, sitting firmly in the top three. However, they've hit a slight speed bump recently with two losses in their last three home games. Under Daniel Farke, Leeds have become a "draw specialist" of sorts, proving difficult to beat but struggling to turn one point into three. They are currently winless in their last 10 away league matches.

