Heavy criticism of PSV and a remarkably poor record despite an early, historic title

On Sunday afternoon, without playing a match themselves, PSV were crowned Dutch champions for the 27th time following Feyenoord’s loss of points. Yet, despite securing the title early, PSV have already conceded forty goals. Kenneth Perez was therefore highly critical of this on ESPN’s *Dit Was Het Weekend*.

“Forty goals conceded is a lot,” begins the Dane, who himself won the title with the Eindhoven side in the 2007/08 season. “They didn’t reach the cup final and didn’t progress in the Champions League. That’s understandable, as they were in a tough group,” Perez continues. “But I do think you can expect more from a team like PSV, with so many good players. You lose twice to Telstar and draw against NAC,” says the critical Dane.

"On a day like today, everything is fantastic and wonderful. But that’s not entirely the case, of course. That’s also because you have no competition. The rest are so weak. I’m talking about Ajax and Feyenoord."

"Feyenoord were able to put up a fight until matchday 11; after that, they were completely out of it. So I can well imagine that the sense of urgency has faded a bit at PSV. That might explain why they didn’t really become champions in a sparkling or fantastic way," concludes Perez.

Presenter Milan van Dongen also points out that PSV are the first champions to have lost three times to a newly promoted side, to which Perez reflects. "So many goals conceded. And I can understand that when I saw them play yesterday. It’s sometimes a real sieve. It’s just that you have top players for this league and they can win a match for you," he concludes.

PSV were crowned Dutch champions with five matchdays remaining, but have conceded 40 goals so far this season. That is the highest number of goals conceded by a champion in the last 40 years, as Bart Frouws of Voetbal International noted on NOS Studio Voetbal.

By way of comparison: in the two previous seasons, in which PSV also won the title, the Eindhoven side conceded 21 goals (2023/24) and 39 goals (2024/25). It should be noted, however, that these figures were after 34 matchdays.