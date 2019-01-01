Hazard left out of Real Madrid squad for trip to Mallorca

Eden Hazard has been left out of the squad for Saturday's clash against Mallorca.

The Spanish league leaders face an away trip to struggling Mallorca with an already depleted squad.

Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos Luca Modric and Lucas Vazquez had all been ruled out of the encounter by coach Zinedine Zidane, while Dani Carvajal has been rested.

But Belgian star Hazard is a late withdrawal from the team, as reports in say the 28-year-old will miss the game because his wife has just given birth to their fourth child.

Mariano Diaz has taken the former star's place in the squad, joining an attack that includes Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

