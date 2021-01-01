Havertz making 'no excuses' for Chelsea struggles & admits he has to 'improve'

The Germany international has failed to deliver on expectations at Stamford Bridge, but he remains determined to prove his worth

Kai Havertz admits that he has to “improve” at Chelsea, but a £70 million ($97m) asset will be making “no excuses” for his struggles as he seeks to offer a return on the investment made in him.

Big things were expected of the 21-year-old playmaker when Premier League heavyweights at Stamford Bridge won a Europe-wide race for a much sought-after signature.

The talented Germany international has found the going tough in England, with injuries and a loss of form conspiring against him, but he retains full belief in his ability and believes a reversal in fortune is coming.

What has been said?

Havertz told reporters on his experiences so far: “Corona is now over, I feel good.

“I had a little injury in the past few weeks, but it’s now time to play good.

“I have to improve my game. It’s not been easy for me, but there are no excuses.

"I just have to keep on working and hopefully there will be a big turnaround soon, but I will give it my best.”

He added: “For me it has been difficult to change everything. It’s hard for me, but I’m six months here and getting used to the place, to the country.

“I hope that I will see my family soon. It’s tough for me, I’ve always loved spending time with them.

“It has not been the right time to spend some time with them. But it’s not only me, there are thousands of other people in an even worse situation than me.

“It isn’t an excuse for me. I will give my best.”

How has Havertz fared for Chelsea?

The German forward was brought in to offer added creativity to the Chelsea squad.

He was eased into the fold by Frank Lampard, with an early-season hat-trick recorded in a Carabao Cup clash with Barnsley.

That is as good as it good for Havertz as he then toiled for long periods, with only five goals and seven assists recorded in total this season.

The bigger picture

A positional tweak could work in Havertz’s favour, with fellow countryman Thomas Tuchel favouring a different approach since taking the managerial reins.

He has been using the former Bayer Leverkusen star as a 'false nine' of late, allowing him to operate a little further up the field.

More inconsistency has been shown, with decent opportunities passed up in a 0-0 draw with Leeds last time out, but there are finally signs of encouragement from a hot prospect that remains much better than he has shown so far in 2020-21.

