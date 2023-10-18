Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov has tipped Harry Maguire to complete a David Beckham-like redemption arc at Old Trafford.

Maguire starts vs Brentford

Berbatov tips him for Beckham-like redemption

Man United prepare to face Sheffield United

WHAT HAPPENED? Berbatov, 42, has suggested Maguire can build on his strong performance against Brentford and complete a similar comeback to Beckham at Old Trafford, after he bounced back from disappointment at the 1998 World Cup by having his best season in the Premier League.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Harry Maguire was good against Brentford. The only thing he can do is stay concentrated when given the chance to perform and not make silly mistakes," Berbatov told Betfair.

"When he speaks, you can see that Harry is confident in his ability, when he was given the captains armband, his confidence obviously increased, but so did his ego.

"Now the captain’s armband has been taken away, his ego is hurt. He needs to start rebuilding his relationship with the fans again. The chance is there for him to show he can handle everything again.

"Maybe, like we saw in the Beckham documentary, Harry is going through that tough time right now but hopefully, in the end he can find redemption at the end of his own movie."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire was heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer, with West Ham United showing interest. Despite this, Maguire remains at the club and could now fight for his place within the starting line-up, with injuries sidelining the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw.

WHAT MAGUIRE SAID: Speaking on his United future while on international duty with England, Maguire said: "I am not going to sit here all my life and play once a month. If it carries on I am sure myself and the club will sit down and have a chat about things.

"It's not my decision whether I start the next game for United or not. In a couple of weeks, I'll go back and find out. At the moment, I haven't been playing anywhere near as much as I would like. That is the bottom line."

WHAT NEXT FOR MAGUIRE? The England international will be hoping to build on his solid performance against Brentford prior to the international break, as he looks to start his second United game in a row against ex-club Sheffield United this weekend.