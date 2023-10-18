Harry Maguire backs Jordan Henderson! Man Utd star slams Wembley crowd for booing England team-mate

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has slammed England fans for booing Jordan Henderson.

Henderson moves to Saudi Pro League

Booed off by England fans

Maguire backs Henderson up

WHAT HAPPENED? Maguire, 30, responded to his teammate Henderson being booed last week, after talking to the press in the aftermath of England's 3-1 win against Italy on Tuesday evening.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Proper England fans don't boo players," Maguire told the BBC.

"Don't boo players who dedicate their life to play and do everything they can to make this country have good memories and have special moments for them and their families."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Henderson started the recent friendly against Australia and was substituted in the 61st minute by England boss Gareth Southgate.

As he exited the Wembley Stadium pitch, the former Liverpool midfielder was met by an orchestra of boos from the home crowd, after securing a big-money move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq in the summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR HENDERSON? The England international will now return to Saudi Arabia to rejoin Steven Gerrard and his squad, as they look ahead to Sunday's clash against Al-Riyadh.