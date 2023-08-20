WATCH: The best transfer unveiling ever? Hakim Ziyech leads Galatasaray fans in chant as Chelsea outcast joins Turkish club on loan

Hakim Ziyech popped up in the crowd to lead the Galatasaray fans and players in a chant after their 2-0 win over Trabzonspor.

Ziyech leaves Blues on loan

Receives thunderous reception in Turkey

Controls crowd in leading chants

WHAT HAPPENED? The mood at Galatasaray's stadium RAMS Park was jubilant anyway after a Mauro Icardi brace sealed their first win of the Turkish Super League season. However, the noise rose to a peak as the fans realised that new signing Ziyech was stood right amongst them. The Moroccan international then led the fans and players in a thunderous chant to announce his arrival.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The move to Chelsea didn't work out for Ziyech as he failed to nail down a starting spot at Stamford Bridge. Galatasaray announced the deal on their Twitter yesterday with the winger singing on loan initially. There's an option for the Turkish side to make the deal permanent next summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZIYECH? He'll be looking to get his career back on track after a tumultuous couple of seasons. There's a big game on the horizon in which the Moroccan will likely feature - the first leg of Galatasaray's Champions League qualification play-off away to Norwegian side Molde on August 23.