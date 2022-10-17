‘Haaland said he was going to sign for Leeds!’ - Milner disappointed Man City striker failed to honour transfer vow

James Milner has jokingly aired his disappointment at seeing Erling Haaland fail to honour a transfer promise in which he vowed to join Leeds.

Norway international was born in Yorkshire

Grew up supporting the Whites

Has suggested he could move to Elland Road

WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific Norwegian striker completed a move to England in summer 2022 when joining reigning Premier League champions Manchester City. He had previously told Milner, during a Champions League tie between Liverpool and Red Bull Salzburg, that he intended to return to the city of his birth at some stage and join the ranks at Elland Road.

WHAT THEY SAID: Milner told Viaplay of that conversation after helping to shut out Haaland in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over City at Anfield: “I can confirm that he said he was going to sign for Leeds a few years ago when we played against him. He was obviously lying, so that’s disappointing.”

Milner was then quizzed on whether Haaland had mentioned Leeds during their latest encounter, with the Reds veteran saying: “We had a little chat, yeah.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland grew up supporting Leeds as his father was playing for them at the time, with Alf Inge Haaland spending three years with the Whites before making his own move to Manchester City in 2000.

WHAT NEXT? Haaland has been a revelation in English football, netting 20 goals in 14 appearances, but drew a blank in his latest outing and will be looking to get back in the groove when City play host to Brighton on Saturday.