Gueye: It would be great to bring 'my general' Koulibaly to PSG

The midfielder is hoping his international team-mate could someday play alongside him in Ligue 1

midfielder Idrissa Gueye has revealed that he hopes to lure team-mate Kalidou Koulibaly to the French capital.

Koulibaly currently features for Italian side , where he has risen through the ranks while emerging as one of the top central defenders in world football.

The 28-year-old joined Napoli from in 2014 and has gone on to make 233 appearances for the club after being slotted right into the starting XI upon his arrival.

More teams

Prior to his spell at Genk, the Senegalese played in after coming through the Metz academy, as he featured 46 times for the club in Ligue 2.

And his international team-mate is hoping that Koulibaly could someday opt for a return to France, as Gueye says he would be most welcome at PSG.

“I have not yet spoken to anyone about it, apart from one of my coaches who sent me a message and said that it would be fantastic," Gueye told Canal Plus.

“Yes, of course, it would be fantastic for him and above all for the club. It would be fantastic for me too to have another Senegalese guy at the club.

“I get on very well with him. I call him 'my general.' If he comes here, it would be good thing for him.”

Koulibaly has earned 42 caps for Senegal and was named the country's player of the year in 2017 and 2018.

Additionally, the defender has represented his country at the African Cup of Nations twice as well as at the 2018 World Cup in .

Gueye joined PSG in July 2019, having emerged as a star midfielder for both and during his time in the Premier League.

Article continues below

He's earned 64 caps for Senegal, having joined Koulibaly as a team-mate at those three major tournaments while also featuring at the 2015 AFCON and 2012 Olympics.

PSG currently sit atop , with a 12 point gap over despite playing one fewer match as the league remains suspended due to the coronavirus.

Koulibaly's Napoli, meanwhile, have struggled this season as the club sits sixth in .