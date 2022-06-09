Guendouzi's €10.5m Arsenal exit imminent as Gunners wait on Jesus and Tielemans

The France international midfielder is set to complete a permanent move to Marseille following his successful loan spell with the Ligue 1 outfit

Matteo Guendouzi’s move to Marseille will soon be completed as Arsenal step up their attempts to shift a host of unwanted squad players this summer.

Guendouzi spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan in the south of France and enjoyed a fine season, helping Jorge Sampaoli's side to a second-placed finish in Ligue 1 and forcing his way into Didier Deschamps’ France squad.

And his move is now set to become permanent, with the midfielder one of several players Arsenal want to move on in the coming weeks.

How much will Arsenal receive for Guendouzi?

Arsenal will receive around €10.5 million (£9m/$11.2m) for the France international.

The transfer fee was agreed last summer as part of the loan that initially took Guendouzi to Marseille.

Marseille originally paid around £850,000 to take the midfielder on loan for the season, and had an option included in the deal to make the move permanent in the summer of 2022.

That option is now set to be triggered, with the deal to be wrapped up soon after Guendouzi’s involvement with the France national team in the UEFA Nations League is over.

Who else will Arsenal sell?

Arsenal remain in talks with Fiorentina over the sale of Lucas Torreira.

The Serie A side have expressed a willingness to sign the midfielder on a permanent deal after his successful loan spell last season, but have yet to table a suitable offer for the Uruguay international.

Torreira wants to join Fiorentina and Arsenal still hope a deal can be agreed in the coming weeks.

Hector Bellerin’s future has yet to be decided, with the defender keen to join Real Betis on a permanent basis following last season’s loan spell.

Betis would like to sign the right-back and Arsenal have made it clear that they will sell, but Bellerin’s wages are currently proving problematic.

The 27-year-old agreed to drastically reduce his salary last season to push through his loan move, and Betis have made it clear he will have to take another massive pay cut if they are to make his stay permanent.

Arsenal are also looking to move on Pablo Mari and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, while talks are continuing with Feyenoord over Reiss Nelson, who spent last season on loan with the Eredivisie side.

Bernd Leno and Nicolas Pepe could also leave, if suitable offers arrive.

What about incomings?

Arsenal’s two priority signings are Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans.

Talks with the representatives of both players have been ongoing for months, and Arsenal remain hopeful that deals can be done this summer.

They do face competition for Jesus, however, with the Manchester City striker’s future set to become clearer following his involvement with the Brazil national team.

Tielemans is also away on international duty and admitted this week that he could move this summer, once Belgium's upcoming fixtures against Wales and Poland are out the way.

The Leicester City midfielder has one year left on his contract and could be available for around £25m ($31m).

Arsenal also hold an interest in Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko and are keeping tabs on Everton forward Richarlison's situation.

They have also held talks with the agent of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, but are aware that striking a deal for the Nigeria international would be very difficult.

