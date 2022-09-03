Guardiola issues Gerrard apology & warns: De Bruyne's coming for you!

Pep Guardiola has fired a warning to Steven Gerrard that Kevin De Bruyne is closing in on his Premier League assist tally.

Gerrard registered 92 PL assists

De Bruyne breathing down his neck with 89

Giggs holds the all-time record with 162

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester's City vice-captain has established himself as one of the top playmakers of all-time during his seven years at the Etihad. In 215 games, he has registered 89 assists - now only three less than the 92 Gerrard managed during his Premier League career at Liverpool.

WHAT HE SAID: Ahead of the meeting with Aston Villa, Guardiola said: "I'm sorry for Steven Gerrard but his [assist] record will be beaten, sooner or later. I’m pretty sure Gerrard will be happy if the person who beats his record is a player like Kevin.

"I think he gives good examples for the generations [to come] and the kids all the time of how to be a football player and how to behave, no social media, an easy life. Then as a player, he’s exceptional so he can do whatever he wants and hopefully he can maintain this level for a long time."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Bruyne has another 74 assists to add to take Ryan Giggs' (162) all-time Premier League assist record. The former Manchester United winger is out on his own in that regard and the Belgian is the only active player currently capable of beating his record.

STORY IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Thierry Henry holds the record for most assists in a Premier League season. He notched 20 assists during the 2002-03 campaign as well as scoring 24 goals in one of the most extraordinary individual campaigns of all-time.

WHAT NEXT FOR DE BRUYNE? Four more assists will take De Bruyne beyond Gerrard and into seventh on the list for Premier League assists. He will then have David Silva (93) and Dennis Bergkamp (94) in his sights.