'I don't think I was playing poorly' - Greenwood agrees with Solskjaer on improvement for Man Utd this season

Mason Greenwood believes he has had a better season this year than the previous campaign, despite scoring fewer goals.

The teenager has scored 12 and bagged six assists in all competitions this season compared to last, where the finished with 17 strikes.

Half of Greenwood’s goals this season have come in the last six weeks but, even when he was going through his dry spell, he still believed his performances were improved.

What was said?

The 19-year-old said: “I think I've done better than last season. The performances when I wasn’t scoring, I still think I was playing well. I don't think I was playing poorly.

"The final end product might not have been there and obviously towards the end of the season it's kicked in, but I still feel like I've done a lot better than I had last year.

"My goals and assists might not seem like it but in my opinion - and maybe the players around me - I feel like I'm more of a player for the team now as well. You've still got to defend - you can't always just score, you've still got to do the other sides of the game.

“It's good to be back on the scoresheet and doing well, but I'd choose the team first and I'd rather have a good performance than just to score one goal and to not play well. I'd rather do it for the team because, at the end of the day, it is a team sport and that's what I'm here to do.

"To be a part of the team and hopefully goals and stuff can help the team as well."

What has Solskjaer said?

The Manchester United boss echoed Greenwood’s comments in his post-match press conference after United beat Brighton last month.

“I’m so happy for him. When he gets those goals, we know that he’s going to add another dimension to his game,” Solskjaer said.

“I’m pleased with his overall performance again. He was bright, tidy, clean on the ball, hit the post and one that went over the bar, maybe deflected, in the second half.”

What else was said?

With Greenwood in such good form, Solskjaer has a big decision to make whether or not he starts the Europa League final against Villareal on Wednesday.

"It'll be a good game but we've been working on it, 100 per cent focus onto the final,” Greenwood said. "To bring home a final (win) is something the club needs, to bring home some silverware. We've not had any for a few years. To be a part of the team that actually does win a piece of silverware will be a good feeling.”

