Graham Potter has provided a worrying update on Chelsea striker Armando Broja after he picked up what looks to be a serious injury.

Yet to truly break into the team

One goal in the league

Now suffers major setback

WHAT HAPPENED? Earlier today, the young striker had to be stretchered off after suffering a serious knee injury in a friendly match against Aston Villa. For now, it's too early to say how long exactly he will be out, but the early signs do not look good.

WHAT THEY SAID: Indeed, Potter has since explained: “It was an unfortunate action, he got caught with their player in the ground. It does not look positive at the moment but it’s too early to say. We have our fingers crossed but it’s an awkward one.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While he is yet to establish himself as a regular in the team – with just two Premier League starts all season – Broja would have no doubt been hoping to force his way into the Chelsea set-up as his new manager tries to find a winning formula with the Blues.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BROJA? Chelsea return to Premier League action with a home match against Bournemouth on December 27, they will now be sweating over Broja's availability for the match.