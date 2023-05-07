'I'm very glad that he's my goalkeeper' – Virgil van Dijk pays tribute to Alisson Becker after 100th Liverpool clean sheet

Virgil van Dijk paid tribute to Alisson Becker after the Brazilian kept the 100th clean sheet of his Liverpool career against Brentford on Saturday.

100 shutouts for Brazilian stopper

Six straight wins for Reds

Van Dijk delighted for team-mate

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds made it six straight wins as they kept up their late surge in pursuit of a Champions League spot. Mohamed Salah's early goal was enough to give Liverpool all three points as they held their opponents goalless to bring up a century of clean sheets for goalkeeper Alisson since arriving on Merseyside in 2017. After the game Van Dijk told reporters the landmark was fully deserved.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The biggest quality, is how he is as a person and how important he is for the group. Obviously on the pitch his qualities are there for everyone to see - his contribution, the saves, the leadership, that's all very important," said Van Dijk. "But away from the pitch is just as important, the qualities he has. He is a big, big leader in the group and someone a lot of players look up to. He's an example for a lot of players, especially goalkeepers. I'm very glad that he's my goalkeeper and we have been very successful. Obviously this [100 clean sheets] is for him a big moment and hopefully there is many more to come."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have looked a bit more like their old selves recently as they attempt to salvage a difficult season. The win puts the pressure on Champions League rivals Newcastle and Manchester United who both play on Sunday.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool can rest up and get ready for a trip to relegation-threatened Leicester City on Monday 15 May.