Germany vs Slovakia World Cup Qualifier tickets: Prices, details & more

German boss, Julian Nagelsmann and his players are hoping that the Red Bull Arena is packed to the rafters with fervent and vocal fans, when they take on Slovakia in their sixth and final World Cup Qualifier on November 17. Die Mannschaft would have expected an easier campaign, but they’ve been made to work hard by their main Group A rivals in recent months.

Are the 4-time World Champions going to finish with a flourish? You could be in Leipzig to find out. Whatever the outcome, an electric atmosphere is guaranteed.

Let GOAL give you all the vital ticket information you need for the upcoming Germany vs Slovakia World Cup qualifier in Leipzig, including where you can buy them and how much they will cost.

When is the Germany vs Slovakia World Cup Qualifier?

Date Match Location Tickets Monday, November 17, 8:45pm Germany vs Slovakia - World Cup 2026 Qualifier Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany Tickets from €29

The Red Bull Arena (formerly known as the Zentralstadion) is a football stadium located in Leipzig, Saxony, Germany. Built within the old Zentralstadion and opened in 2004, it is currently the home stadium for Bundesliga club RB Leipzig. It's the largest football ground in Eastern Germany, with a capacity of 45,000 and was the only venue in that region to host matches during the 2006 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2024.

The arena is also frequently used as a concert venue, with Bon Jovi, AC/DC, Coldplay, and Bruce Springsteen just some of the musical stars who have played at this venue.

How to buy Germany vs Slovakia World Cup Qualifier tickets

National football associations are often the first place to check ticket availability for international encounters, in this case the German Football Association (DFB) site.

Fans can also purchase match tickets on the secondary market. Viagogo is a leading retailer for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

Germany vs Slovakia World Cup Qualifier tickets: How much do they cost?

Ticket prices for Germany games vary significantly, depending on the venue, seat location and package. Price categories for the upcoming Germany vs Slovakia World Cup Qualifier were as follows through official routes:

Category 1: €95.00 to €104.50

€95.00 to €104.50 Category 2: €75.00 to €82.50

€75.00 to €82.50 Category 3: €65.00 to €71.50

€65.00 to €71.50 Category 4: €50.00 to €55.00

€50.00 to €55.00 Comfort Seat: €115.00

€115.00 Business Seat Club: €476.00

On resale sites such as Viagogo, fans can still secure regular seats in the Longside from €29. Prices go up to €244 for Longside comfort seats.

What to expect from Germany vs Slovakia World Cup Qualifier?

Prior to the start of this current qualifying campaign, Germany had played 100+ World Cup qualifiers over the years and only been beaten three times. Those defeats were against Portugal (1985), England (2001) and North Macedonia (2021). However, on a stunning opening night of Group A action this September, Slovakia would become the fourth nation to claim the scalp of Germany, when they won 2-0 in Bratislava.

It was a shock to the system for the usually efficient and reliable Germans. Thankfully they racked up three consecutive wins following that early setback to get their World Cup quest back on track. Although, aside from the 4-0 drubbing of Luxembourg, all their matches have been tougher than first envisaged.

Germany now set their sights on Slovakia again and they’ll be looking to erase the memories of that painful September defeat. A positive for Nagelsmann’s men is that Slovakia are a different beast on their travels. The Falcons have lost four of their five away matches in 2025 and their only win was a hard-fought 1-0 triumph in Luxembourg, with the only goal of the game coming in the 90th minute.