'Fragile' and 'tentative' Bale needs to do more at Tottenham - Hoddle

The Wales international has had a stop-start time since returning to Spurs from Real Madrid

Glenn Hoddle has urged Gareth Bale to go out and earn his opportunity at , but is unsure if the Welshman can do it as he has described him as looking "tentative" and "fragile".

Bale returned to Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid earlier this season, and there was hope that he would bounce back to his sensational best in north London.

However, the 31-year-old has proved to be a bit-part player under Jose Mourinho and speculation has swirled as to whether Spurs will send him back to the Spanish capital.

Mourinho has insisted Bale’s future has not been a topic of conversation, but with him making only 12 appearances so far it is understandable that questions are being asked.

Hoddle was delighted to see Bale return to the club last year, but feels he needs to do more to secure a long-term stay in the Premier League.

“I’m disappointed that he hasn’t had enough opportunities, but to get the opportunities he has to earn it,” Hoddle told talkSPORT. “He came on against and scored the header that got them the three points.

“He affected the game there but it’s been stop-start for him.

“He just looks a bit tentative to me and looks like he’s not prepared to put a good sprint in like we know he can do.

“He’s not going to be like yesteryear but he’s got to put his foot in a bit more when he goes to beat people. He just looks a bit fragile.

“It may be a mental thing but [hopefully] he can break through and contribute for Tottenham in a big way this season.

“He’s just got to get on the pitch to do it and at the moment it seems Jose’s reluctant to give him any minutes.”

Provided Bale stays injury free, he is likely to get chances in the second half of what has been a congested and extremely busy season.

Spurs are still in the hunt for four trophies, having advanced to the final alongside Premier League, and challenges.

Up next for Tottenham is a trip to Wycombe in the fourth round of the FA Cup next Monday.