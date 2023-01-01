Nottingham Forest condemn 'minority of fans' for offensive chanting during Chelsea draw

Nottingham Forest have released a statement regarding alleged 'offensive' chanting from their fans during the 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

Alleged homophobic chants from home crowd

Incident was reported to club

Forest announce it'll be investigated

WHAT HAPPENED? During the first half of Nottingham Forest's draw against Chelsea, some supporters at the City Ground broke out into homophobic chanting in response to going behind to a Raheem Sterling strike. The incident was reported and Forest subsequently released a statement via their Twitter account.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The chant in question has been heard around English stadiums for a number of years, despite attempts by the footballing authorities to stop it. Back in 2021 some Liverpool fans aired the offensive song, days after it was heard during the Reds' 3-0 win away at Norwich on the opening day of the 2021/22 season.

WHAT NEXT FOR FOREST? While this investigation will go on behind the scenes, the cameras will once again point towards Steve Cooper's side when they take on Southampton on Wednesday.