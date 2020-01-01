Football on UK TV this weekend: Which matches are on Sky Sports, BT Sport and pay-per-view?

Half of the games in the Premier League each matchweek will be available only through box office services

A number of Premier League games for the coming weeks will now be pay-per-view after clubs agreed to what has been described as an "interim solution".

Sky Sports and BT Sport will be providing the PPV service and, despite some opposition from figures within the game and fans, it looks like it is here to stay for now.

So, which Premier League matches are being shown on pay-per-view this weekend then? Goal has the details, as well as other games, including channels and kick-off times.

*Games in bold are pay-per-view

Which matches are pay-per-view this weekend?

The late kick-off on Friday evening between and is available to watch live on BT Sport Box Office in the only pay-per-view game of the day.

There are two games on pay-per-view on Saturday. BT Sport Box Office has versus at 3pm and Sky Sports Box Office is showing against at 8pm.

's game against is the only pay-per-view match live on TV on Sunday, with Sky Sports Box Office broadcasting - that is a 7:15pm kick-off.

Sky Sports Box Office is showing versus , which kicks off at 5:30pm on Monday afternoon.

Day Kick-off time Match TV channel Friday Oct 23 8pm Aston Villa vs Leeds United BT Sport Box Office Saturday Oct 25 3pm Fulham vs Crystal Palace BT Sport Box Office Saturday Oct 25 8pm Liverpool vs Sheffield United Sky Sports Box Office Sunday Oct 26 7:15pm Arsenal vs Leicester City Sky Sports Box Office Monday Oct 27 5:30pm Brighton vs West Brom Sky Sports Box Office

How do I get pay-per-view games and how much does it cost?

Pay-per-view Premier League matches will only be available to watch through the Sky Sports Box Office and BT Sport Box Office platforms.

Each PPV game will cost £14.95 and access will be granted for coverage of that event only.

Those with a BT Sport subscription on BT TV can purchase games through their TV box on the BT Player or Channel 495. If you have a BT Sport subscription on Sky TV, go to channel 494. It can also be done online at the BT website.

Ordering a Sky Sports Box Office can be done directly through your Sky box or online at sports.skyboxoffice.com.

Five out of the 10 games in each matchday will be pay-per-view, but the situation could change and the Premier League will be monitoring the situation.

It is set to be "regularly reviewed in consultation with clubs" and decisions made by the UK government with respect to allowing supporters to attend games will be taken into account.

Profits from the pay-per-view system will go directly to the Premier League clubs after broadcasters Sky Sports and BT Sport have covered their costs.