FIFA 21 Ratings Refresh: When will the winter upgrades happen and which players will receive boosts?

Many players will receive increases to their overall ratings as the annual promotion returns in FIFA Ultimate Team

At the beginning of each season, EA Sports gives ratings to every single player for the launch of the new FIFA game.

However, as the season progresses, it becomes clear that some players have been underrated and deserve higher scores in the game.

Each year, the Ratings Refresh event sees these underrated players receive in-game upgrades to better reflect their real-life form.

This breathes new life into the game as many new players become more useful and this helps provide more variety when teambuilding in FIFA Ultimate Team.

When does the Ratings Refresh start?

The Ratings Refresh promotion is expected to start on Friday, February 18 in FIFA Ultimate Team.

It usually runs for two weeks as upgraded players and special squads are released, as well as in-game objectives and limited-time Squad Building Challenges.

The Ratings Refresh usually coincides with the end of the January transfer window and sees many players who have changed clubs receive new overall ratings.

How does the Ratings Refresh work?

During Ratings Refresh, many players will be upgraded and receive a new basic card in FIFA Ultimate Team.

Players who have received in-form cards such as Team of the Week items may also see those cards also get an automatic boost as their base rating improves.

Standard cards with the new ratings will be released in packs, replacing the older versions, but any standard cards in your club already will not be upgraded.

In FIFA 20, EA Sports also introduced a Winter Refresh squad to replace Winter Ones to Watch, containing upgraded transferred cards and other boosted players with new positions and attributes.

Which players will get upgraded?

In previous editions of FIFA, lots of players would get upgraded even if their ratings had only improved slightly in the live database.

Article continues below

Last year, only players with at least a +3 boost to their overall rating received an increase, but this may not continue for FIFA 21.

The Online Seasons database is usually a good guide to know which players will get upgraded during Ratings Refresh. These ratings below are taken from the live database which is used for Online Seasons and Career Mode.

Player Club League Old Rating New Rating Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich Bundesliga 91 92 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd Premier League 87 88 Heung-min Son Spurs Premier League 87 88 Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 84 86 Leon Goretzka Bayern Munich Bundesliga 84 86 Romelu Lukaku Inter Serie A 85 86 Jerome Boateng Bayern Munich Bundesliga 82 84 Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan Serie A 83 84 Marcos Llorente Atletio Madrid La Liga 82 84 Jack Grealish Aston Villa Premier League 80 83 Joao Felix Atletio Madrid La Liga 81 83 Andre Silva Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga 80 82 Angelino RB Leipzig Bundesliga 80 82 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton Premier League 80 82 Jules Kounde Sevilla La Liga 79 81 Phil Foden Man City Premier League 79 81 Hakan Calhanoglu AC Milan Serie A 79 81 Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa Premier League 78 81 Hirving Lozano Napoli Serie A 80 81 Florian Neuhaus Borussia M'gladbach Bundesliga 79 81 Theo Hernandez AC Milan Serie A 80 81 Jonathan Bamba Lille Ligue 1 78 80 Youssef En-Nesyri Sevilla La Liga 78 79 Michail Antonio West Ham Premier League 78 79 Reece James Chelsea Premier League 77 78 Kalvin Phillips Leeds Premier League 76 78 Lucas Paqueta Lyon Ligue 1 76 78 Bukayo Saka Arsenal Premier League 75 77 James Justin Leicester Premier League 73 76 Weston McKennie Piemonte Calcio Serie A 75 76 Darwin Nunez Benfica Liga NOS 72 76 Ryan Gravenberch Ajax Eredivisie 73 76 Gio Reyna Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 68 75 Callum Hudson-Odoi Chelsea Premier League 74 75 Patrick Bamford Leeds Premier League 72 75 Toma Basic Bordeaux Ligue 1 74 75 Ibanez Roma Serie A 68 74 Emile Smith Rowe Arsenal Premier League 69 73 Yacine Adli Bordeaux Ligue 1 71 72

