Fernandes: Man Utd teenager Garnacho 'didn't have the best attitude' until recently

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United beat Real Sociedad 1-0 on Thursday in the Europa League thanks to a single goal from their highly-rated teenager. It's Garnacho's first goal for the club and Fernandes expects him to get more first-team chances after making improvements this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He was good but he knows we expect at lot from him. He's still really young. He's doing really well," he told BT Sport. "At the beginning of the season, not at his best, in the tour he didn't have the best attitude that he should have and that's why he didn't get his chances until now. Now he's getting chances because he's training better, he's having a better attitude and he deserves his chances."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Garnacho's goal will heighten excitement around the teenager at Old Trafford. Manager Erik ten Hag has also previously spoken about Garnacho's need to improve his attitude and it seems the youngster has taken the advice on board.

DID YOU KNOW? Garnacho has become Man Utd's youngest non-English goalscorer in major European competition, overtaking George Best.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils are back in Premier League action on Saturday at Aston Villa.