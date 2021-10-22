Fernandes a doubt for Man Utd clash with Liverpool, says Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Bruno Fernandes could miss Manchester United's Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday.

The 27-year-old midfielder has picked up a knock this week after playing a starring role in United's 3-2 win against Atalanta in the Champions League.

But Solskjaer is unsure if the Portugal international will be available to feature against the Reds at Old Trafford.

What has been said?

The coach said at a press conference: "It's still just Friday, the game's on Sunday, we'll give everyone time. We might have the whole squad back fit, we might be two or three players down. Today we didn't have everyone [in training]. Let's see Sunday.

"Games like Wednesday night are always going bring knocks and bruises and, yeah, we do have two or three carrying knocks from that game. I'll give everyone time and hope I can pick from a fully fit squad, I might be without two or three. Yes, Bruno might be a doubt. But he's doing everything he can to be ready."

