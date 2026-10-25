'Only one team tried to win!' - Fabian Hurzeler takes bitter swipe at Liverpool tactics after Brighton defeat at Anfield

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Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has hit out at Liverpool's tactical approach following his side's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Anfield on Sunday. Despite the scoreline, the Seagulls boss insisted that his players were the only ones showing true attacking intent throughout the contest.

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Hurzeler points to Brighton dominance despite defeat

Hurzeler was left frustrated after watching his side fall to a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield. Despite the result, the German tactician was adamant that the visitors were the superior force in terms of creativity and intent. His claims were backed by the numbers, as Liverpool's meager 35.6% possession marked their second-lowest on record in a Premier League home win since 2003-04, and their lowest in an Anfield league victory since beating Chelsea in November 2010 (35.3%).

The game was decided by a Pascal Gross own goal and a clinical strike from Alexander Isak, ensuring all three points stayed on Merseyside. However, Hurzeler felt the final score did not reflect the flow of the game or the ambition shown by the two respective sides.

Speaking to the press after the match, Hurzeler did not hide his disappointment regarding the nature of the loss. 'I think everyone in the stadium saw that there was one team who really tried to create and try to win this game and therefore I have to praise my players,' the Brighton boss said as quoted by ESPN.

Clinical edge proves the difference for the Reds

The Seagulls manager continued to reflect on what he perceived as a significant gap between his team's performance and the ultimate outcome of the Premier League clash. However, the reality on the pitch favoured Andoni Iraola's side, as Liverpool secured their fourth consecutive win across all competitions, a result that lifted the Reds into fourth place in the Premier League table.

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'I think everyone in the stadium, and you as well, felt there was a missed opportunity for us, because it's not only after the goal or the goals they scored,' Hurzeler explained to reporters. 'Also, before they scored, we had one, two big chances and today I think it was just the difference that they scored, we didn't score. They kept a clean sheet because they defended well with their centre-backs, with full-back Ronald Araujo and with Milos Kerkez.'

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Defensive grit helps Liverpool secure fourth straight win

While Brighton dominated the ball, Liverpool showed the kind of resilience that has become a hallmark of their recent form. Hurzeler acknowledged the individual performances of the Liverpool backline, noting how they managed to stifle his team's attacking efforts when it mattered most. Despite the setback, it was only Brighton's second defeat in 13 matches across all competitions this season, allowing the Seagulls to remain third in the Premier League standings.

'I think they blocked a lot of shots,' Hurzeler added while reflecting on the defensive effort from the home side. 'They really defended the box well. We didn't have that efficiency. We couldn't keep the clean sheet because we made easy mistakes, we lost some important personal duels. But overall I saw a team with a lot of good things to take away. I saw a team that really had the belief in our approach, that stuck to the match plan, that always kept going, and that is very frustrating because we all have the feeling that there is a missed opportunity here today.'

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A grueling fixture pile-up for the Seagulls

Brighton will have little time to dwell on the setback, as a grueling run of fixtures lies ahead. The Seagulls travel to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday, before taking on the same opponents away from home in the Premier League on Saturday. Their demanding road trip continues on November 5 with a visit to Getafe in the UEFA Conference League.