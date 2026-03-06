Goal.com
Live
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
The FA cup trophy is pictured prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third RoundGetty Images
Ryan Kelly

FA Cup quarter-final draw: Date, time, teams, live stream & how to watch

Sixteen teams will be whittled down to a final eight as the race for English football's most prestigious domestic cup prize heats up - here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming draw

The 2025-26 FA Cup is into the final few stages, with 16 teams set to be reduced to the last eight this weekend ahead of the quarter-final draw.

Neutrals have plenty to get excited about, with the clash between Wrexham and Chelsea drawing particular intrigue, while Newcastle United vs Manchester City and Liverpool's encounter with Wolves promise to be interesting matches given the various teams' respective recent performances.

Here, GOAL brings you the key information ahead of the quarter-final draw of the 2025-26 FA Cup.

FA Cup quarter-final draw date & time

  • To be confirmed

The FA has not yet announced when the quarter-final draw will take place, but the expectation is that it will take place during the coverage of the final game of the round - on Monday March 9, when West Ham face Brentford. That game is due to kick off at 7:30pm GMT. We will update here with confirmation as soon as it happens.

FA Cup quarter-final draw live stream & TV channel

Draws for the various FA Cup round are usually available to stream live for free on the official TNT Sports YouTube channel and the network's various social media platforms.

In the UK it is likely to be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+, while ESPN+ will be streaming it in the USA.

FA Cup live on TNT Sports in the UKBrowse deals

Watch the FA Cup on ESPN in the USASign up

List of FA Cup broadcasters across the world

USAESPN Select
UKBBC
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaSportsnet
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

Which teams are in the FA Cup quarter-final draw?

Ball numbers will be confirmed in advance of the draw, but the following teams will be in the proverbial hat for the draw.

  • Wolves or Liverpool
  • Arsenal or Mansfield Town
  • Wrexham or Chelsea
  • Newcastle United or Manchester City
  • Fulham or Southampton
  • Port Vale or Sunderland
  • Leeds United or Norwich City
  • West Ham or Brentford

FA Cup fifth round fixtures & TV info

You can see the fifth round fixtures, including TV channels and streaming below.

DateFixtureTV channel
Mar 6Wolves vs LiverpoolTNT Sports 1, discovery+, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, ESPN+
Mar 7Arsenal vs Mansfield TownTNT Sports 1, discovery+, ESPN+
Mar 7Wrexham vs ChelseaTNT Sports 2, discovery+, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, ESPN+
Mar 7Newcastle United vs Manchester CityTNT Sports 1, discovery+, ESPN+
Mar 8Fulham vs SouthamptonTNT Sports 2, discovery+, ESPN+
Mar 8Port Vale vs SunderlandTNT Sports 1, discovery+, ESPN+
Mar 8Leeds United vs Norwich CityTNT Sports 1, discovery+, ESPN+
Mar 9West Ham v BrentfordTNT Sports 1, discovery+, ESPN+

When will the FA Cup quarter-final fixtures be played?

Once the draw is made, the teams will have around one month to prepare - the quarter-final matches will be played across the weekend of April 3 to April 6, depending on TV picks and scheduling.

Related links

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0