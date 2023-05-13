Explained: Why Julian Nagelsmann is no longer in the running to become the next Tottenham manager

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann will no longer be considered for the post of Tottenham Hotspur's next manager.

WHAT HAPPENED? Nagelsmann, who was closely linked with a move to Spurs as their next manager, is no longer in contention to take the job. According to the Daily Mail, the north London club turned their attention to Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique, Feyenoord manager Arne Slot and Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso.

WHY IS NAGELSMANN OUT OF THE RUNNING? While it had been reported that it was Tottenham who had rejected Nagelsmann, the Daily Mail claim the German was not convinced by the club's plans for the summer and has thus pulled out of the race to become their next head coach. He could be a candidate for the Real Madrid job if Carlo Ancelotti leaves in the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Premier League side have appointed Scott Munn as their chief football officer and are now looking for potential candidates for the sporting director position. The names of Tiago Pinto and Markus Krosche are being considered for the position.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM: Ryan Mason's side will be next seen in action on Saturday when they take on Aston Villa in the Premier League.