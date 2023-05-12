Tottenham say no to Julian Nagelsmann! Spurs do not intend to meet with former Bayern Munich man over vacant managerial role

Tottenham have dropped their interest in Julian Nagelsmann as they continue their search for a new head coach, according to a report.

WHAT HAPPENED? Nagelsmann was tipped as one of the favourites to take over at the north London side this summer, but Evening Standard claims there will not be a meeting with the former Bayern Munich coach as they are looking at other candidates.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs parted ways with Antonio Conte in March and put his assistant, Cristian Stellini, in charge but sacked the latter shortly afterwards, giving the interim job to Ryan Mason until the end of the season. The Premier League team are on the lookout for a permanent replacement for Conte, but so far have yet to zero in on one option.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Among the candidates to take the job are ex-Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique, Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim, Feyenoord’s Arne Slot and Xabi Alonso of Bayer Leverkusen. Celtic coach Ange Postecoglou and Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi are also said to be of interest to Spurs.

Meanwhile, this is the second Premier League role that Nagelsmann has been overlooked for in quick succession. The German was hotly tipped to take over at Chelsea, following the sacking of Graham Potter, but the Blues are instead poised to unveil Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? While their manager search continues, Spurs will look to secure a place in European competition next season. The London team are currently sixth in the Premier League and face Aston Villa on Saturday.