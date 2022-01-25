Eriksen trains with former club Ajax amid reports he is close to signing for Brentford

Christian Eriksen is training with his former club Ajax amid reports he is close to signing for Brentford.

Eriksen is currently looking to resume his career after a turbulent six-month period that saw him suffer a life-threatening cardiac arrest episode at Euro 2020 before being released by his last club Inter.

The Italian giants were unable to keep the 29-year-old due to Serie A regulations preventing players from wearing an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) during games, but a return to the Premier League could now be on the cards.

What's the situation?

The former Tottenham star is still eligible to play in the English top flight under current FA rules, and Brentford are reportedly working to sign him on a free transfer.

The Bees are thought to be exploring the possibility of an initial six-month deal for Eriksen as they seek extra reinforcements in their battle to avoid relegation.

While Eriksen's hunt for new employers continues, Ajax have welcomed him back to the club so that he can maintain his fitness levels in their reserves set-up with a view to getting back onto the pitch as soon as possible.

Legends are always welcome ♥️@ChrisEriksen8 is training with Jong Ajax this week. The Danish international is working to keep his fitness levels until he finds a new club. — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) January 25, 2022

Eriksen on 'coming home'

Eriksen has expressed his delight after returning to Ajax, where he initially began his career back in 2010.

The talented playmaker made over 160 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch giants and helped them win three successive Eredivisie titles before joining Spurs in 2013.

"I am very happy to be here," Eriksen told Ajax's official website. "At Ajax I know the people, it feels like coming home because I was here for so long. All facilities are available here and with Jong Ajax I can train at a high level in a group.

"That's the perfect foundation for me at the moment. I want to be at my best again as soon as possible so that when I find a new club, I can perform well there as quickly as possible."

Jong Ajax manager John Heitinga has added: "If a former player and, moreover, a self-trained product of ours knocks on the door of the club in this situation, we have no doubts, of course he’s welcome back.

"It's great that he can train with us. Christian is a footballer who is an example for many of our boys, a source of inspiration for the youth to move up."

