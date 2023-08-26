'They didn't run' - Erik ten Hag hits out at Man Utd's 'not acceptable' performance against Tottenham

Erik ten Hag hit out at the players after Manchester United's "not acceptable" performance against Tottenham.

Ten Hag slams Man Utd performance

Criticizes drop-off and lack of effort

Demands consistent performances

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch manager has revealed his frustrations after the Red Devils were outplayed by Tottenham in a 2-0 defeat last weekend. United have struggled to hit the right notes in the first two matchdays and were fortunate to get the three points against Wolves on opening day but faltered against the North London club away from home.

However, Ten Hag did not blame his midfield for the loss and instead stated that the issues were in the back and front areas, leading to defensive vulnerabilities.

WHAT THEY SAID: “You also have to make clinical analysis and that assessment is not right. It’s not about the midfield. It was about the back and the front. That’s why we were open," he said.

Article continues below

"They didn’t run, or they run in the wrong moment, too late, especially the front, didn’t recover. It happened, you can’t turn it around. But it’s a demand here, if you want to win games. First 35 minutes, we were so good and we dominated the game totally. We should have scored minimum once, but I think two.

“They were nowhere, nothing, and then things happen in the game and they got distracted, not doing their jobs anymore. That’s not a demand from a Manchester United player and from our team. I am not used to it from this team because they always do (it). The demand for Manchester United is you do it 90 minutes and you do it every game, no matter what," he stated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag also took responsibility for the loss but insisted that his team would be winning games convincingly if they do things right in the first 35 minutes.

"I told them, I gave them the feedback that this is not acceptable. We have to work as a team, we have to do it with togetherness. Every individual has to take responsibility. We are in the same boat. I am responsible for it, me as well," he said.

“We have to do that in togetherness and we have to face the first two games were not good enough, but still one we won. From the other we can take the positives. If we do the right things in the first 35 minutes, we have a very good team and we will win games if everyone is doing their job," he added.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Man United will be desperate to return to winning ways when they host Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon at Old Trafford in the Premier League.