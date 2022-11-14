News Matches
England squad numbers: Kane, Bellingham, Maddison and full list for World Cup

Patrick Allen
8:39 PM WAT 14/11/2022
Harry Kane England Italy 2022
England have announced their squad numbers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

There are a few similarities to the 2018 World Cup when it comes to England's squad numbers. Jordan Pickford, Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane are three of the 13 players to have kept the same number from Russia.

These numbers are already etched into the minds of fans of the Three Lions after a sensational journey to the semi-finals last time out. However, there's a chance to go one step further and to make the numbers immortal in Qatar this winter.

GOAL brings you the full list of England squad numbers for the tournament below...

England kit numbers: Kane, Bellingham, Maddison & more

There are three goalkeepers in the squad, and they will take the No.1, No.13 and No.23 shirts.

PlayerSquad number
Jordan Pickford 1
Kyle Walker2
Luke Shaw3
Declan Rice4
John Stones5
Harry Maguire6
Jack Grealish7
Jordan Henderson8
Harry Kane9
Raheem Sterling10
Marcus Rashford11
Kieran Trippier12
Nick Pope13
Kalvin Phillips14
Eric Dier15
Conor Coady16
Bukayo Saka17
Trent Alexander-Arnold18
Mason Mount19
Phil Foden20
Ben White21
Jude Bellingham22
Aaron Ramsdale23
Callum Wilson24
James Maddison25
Conor Gallagher26

