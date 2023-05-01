End of the road for Ansu Fati at Barcelona? Player’s agent promises club he can secure €70m transfer fee

Ansu Fati is likely to be on his way out of Barcelona next season as the player's agent has reportedly promised the club he will secure a €70m offer.

Fati set to leave Barcelona

Jorge Mendes promises to secure €70m transfer fee

Started in 11 La Liga games this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Ansu Fati, who has fallen out of favour at Barcelona under Xavi Hernandez, is likely to move out of the club next season as his agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly promised the club that he can manage to secure a €70m transfer fee for the player in the summer, according to SPORT.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It will be a huge boost for Barcelona financially, who are planning a squad overhaul in the summer if Mendes manages to deliver on his promise. Mendes has further claimed that the offer is likely to come from a Premier League side.

AND WHAT'S MORE: In March, Ansu's father Bori Fati slammed Barcelona for his son's lack of game time in an explosive interview and claimed that he could move out of the club next season. The 20-year-old has started in just 11 matches in La Liga this season under Xavi, where he scored only four goals.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The league leaders will be in action next against Osasuna on Tuesday in La Liga.