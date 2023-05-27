Emiliano Martinez admits he is ‘a child on the pitch’ as Argentina’s World Cup hero explains THAT dance against France in the final shoot-out

Emiliano Martinez admitted that at times he is like a child on the pitch and that prompted his unique dance against France in World Cup final.

Martinez explained why he danced against France

Behaves like a child on the pitch

Helped Argentine secure third World Cup title

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina goalkeeper's mind games helped his team secure the World Cup trophy in Qatar last year. After France missed their second penalty kick, Martinez could be seen dancing near the goalline. The custodian has now explained that dance does not come to him naturally, but that day's circumstances made him behave like a child on the pitch.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to BBC, the Aston Villa goalkeeper said, "People asked, ‘did you practice that dance?’ No. I never danced the way I danced after that second penalty miss… never in my life. That’s me sometimes. I’m a child on the pitch. I don’t see what’s going to happen next."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez turned hero for La Albiceleste in both the quarter-final and final against Netherlands and France, respectively, after penalty shootouts were needed to determine the outcomes of the matches. A year back in 2021, he also played a crucial role in Argentina reaching the final of the Copa America by beating Colombia in a penalty shootout. They eventually went on to win the trophy.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR EMILIANO MARTINEZ? The 30-year-old Argentina goalkeeper will be next seen in action on Sunday when Aston Villa face Brighton in their final match of the Premier League season.