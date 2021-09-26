The Turin club's stand-in captain scored the opener in the Bianconeri's latest Serie A fixture before picking up a knock

Paulo Dybala will miss Juventus' Champions League clash with Chelsea after limping off in tears against Sampdoria with a thigh injury, with Massimiliano Allegri confirming that Alvaro Morata has also been sidelined.

Dybala started as captain in Juve's latest Serie A fixture and put them 1-0 up at Allianz Stadium with a brilliantly struck half volley in the 10th minute.

However, the Argentina international had to be substituted a short while later after picking up a muscle injury which leaves Allegri short on attacking options ahead of his side's return to Champions League action in midweek.

What happened to Dybala and Morata?

Dybala suffered an injury to his left thigh during the game against Sampdoria on Sunday, which ended in a 3-2 win for the Bianconeri.

He was leading Juve's press in the 20th minute of the game as he closed down a Sampdoria defender with an outstretched leg to try and prevent a long-field pass.

The 27-year-old landed awkwardly on his front foot and was unable to continue, with several of his teammates coming over to console him before he made his way down the tunnel.

Allegri confirmed that Dybala will miss the next two matches while speaking to Sky Italia after the game, and also revealed that Morata picked up a knock that will keep him out for the same length of time.

A sad sight to see as goalscorer Paulo Dybala is forced off through injury... 😔 pic.twitter.com/ldsl7dr2FK — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 26, 2021

How many games could the pair miss?

Dybala and Morata will both be assessed by Juve's medical staff when the squad returns to their Contessa training ground on Monday, at which point they will be able to gauge the severity of the injuries.

Supporters will hope that the issues don't turn out to be too serious, but both men will definitely be absent when the Bianconeri host Chelsea on September 29.

Allegri will also be without Dybala and Morata when Juve travel to Torino for their next Serie A outing on Saturday, but will hope to have both men back by the time they take on Roma after the international break on October 17.

10' Paulo Dybala scores brilliant goal to give Juventus the lead vs Sampdoria ⚽️



22' Paulo Dybala limps off injured 🤕



Juve play Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday 😬 pic.twitter.com/nwhAfvKVQi — Goal (@goal) September 26, 2021

How have they performed this term?

Losing Dybala would represent a huge blow for Juve considering how well he has started the 2021-22 season. The forward has appeared in all six of the club's games, scoring three goals.

Dybala has also contributed two assists, and has been one of the few bright sparks for Juve as they've endured a slow start to Allegri's second reign in charge.

Morata has three goals from six outings this term too, with Moise Kean now likely to step in and lead the line in his absence.

