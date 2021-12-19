Duisburg vs Osnabruck game in Germany abandoned following racist abuse from the stands

Duisburg's game with Osnabruck in the German third tier was abandoned with just over 30 minutes played after match officials stopped the game following an apparent racist incident within the stands.

The 3.Liga encounter was originally suspended midway through the first half by the referee following abusive comments aimed from the crowd at Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena towards an unspecified player.

Though both teams held subsequent discussions about the resumption of the game, news came through three-quarters of an hour after the incident that the match would not restart.

What has happened?

With Duisburg and Osnabruck both locked in a goalless encounter midway through the first half, referee Nicolas Winter brought the match to a pause with just under a quarter-hour until the interval.

The official heard the racist abuse directed towards a player, likely visiting winger Aaron Opuku, on loan at the club from Hamburg and he appeared visibly upset upon leaving the pitch.

🚨 CANCELLED 🚨



Duisburg vs Osnabruck in Germany's third division has been abandoned because of racism from the stands.



The referee ordered players off the pitch because of the abuse, believed to be aimed at Aaron Opoku.



The club have confirmed the culprit has been identified. pic.twitter.com/P1hZiCkyck — GOAL (@goal) December 19, 2021

Both teams were ordered into the dressing room, while the offending supporter was removed from the ground, while the rest of the crowd proceeded to sing the anti-facism song Schrei nach Liebe, and chant "Nazis out!" while awaiting a potential restart.

What has been said?

Duisburg President Ingo Wald condemned the actions during the break from play, insisting that while the actions did not represent the larger football community, they still hold the power to sabotage the game for the rest of them.

"That is basically always a minority," he told MagentaSport. "However, this minority may destroy football. Every fan should stand behind the fact that something like this is not proper!"

