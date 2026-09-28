How to buy Dubai Basketball vs FC Barcelona tickets: Coca-Cola Arena Dates, ticket prices & more

Dubai Basketball hosts European powerhouse FC Barcelona in a landmark EuroLeague fixture at the Coca-Cola Arena. Fans across the UAE are gearing up for high-octane basketball action as elite international talent hits the court in Dubai.

This matchup marks an extraordinary milestone in Middle Eastern sports history, bringing EuroLeague giant FC Barcelona face-to-face with Dubai Basketball in front of a passionate home crowd.

GOAL brings you all the essential ticket details, venue information, and pricing options to ensure you grab the cheapest seats available right now.

When is Dubai Basketball vs FC Barcelona?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Sep 29, 2026 at 8:00 PM Dubai Basketball vs FC Barcelona Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, UAE Tickets

Where to buy Dubai Basketball vs FC Barcelona?

Official tickets for Dubai Basketball matches are sold primarily through authorized platforms including Platinumlist and the official Coca-Cola Arena box office. Purchasing directly from primary platforms during general releases gives fans direct access to standard face-value pricing.

Secondary platforms like StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Dubai Basketball vs FC Barcelona tickets?

Official ticket prices for Dubai Basketball vs FC Barcelona vary depending on the seating category and arena location. Standard admission tickets on primary outlets like Platinumlist and the official venue portal start at AED 75 for general entry seats.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats. Secondary market tickets typically start from around AED 150.

Everything you need to know about Dubai Basketball vs FC Barcelona

This showdown between Dubai Basketball and FC Barcelona is one of the most anticipated basketball fixtures of the season in the region. Experiencing EuroLeague action live in Dubai offers local basketball enthusiasts an unprecedented opportunity to watch world-class players compete locally.

Key ticketing and event information for fans: