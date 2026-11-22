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Dominic Calvert-Lewin urged his Leeds United team-mates to savour their first Stamford Bridge triumph since 1999 after dismantling Chelsea 4-1 in the Premier League. The in-form striker converted a crucial second-half penalty and insisted Xabi Alonso's hosts simply could not handle Leeds' relentless intensity.

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Calvert-Lewin relishes long-awaited Bridge triumph

Dominic Calvert-Lewin called on Leeds United to savour their 4-1 Premier League demolition of Chelsea after helping the Whites secure their first victory at Stamford Bridge since 1999. The striker rattled home a pivotal second-half penalty between Noah Okafor's brace before substitute Brenden Aaronson added a stoppage-time fourth.

Celebrations erupted inside the away end and visiting dressing room as Leeds climbed up to sixth in the table. "Great feeling," Calvert-Lewin said. "I think you can see it at the end, the way we celebrated it. It's always great to win in the Premier League, especially away from home in a place like Stamford Bridge, so I think you have to enjoy it."

Relentless intensity overwhelms Alonso's Chelsea

Leeds fell behind midway through the first half when Emmanuel Emegha fired Chelsea ahead on his full debut, only for Okafor to equalise within three minutes. Rather than fading after the interval, Daniel Farke's men stepped up their pressing, won a penalty when a shot struck Morgan Rogers high on the arm, and blew the Blues away.

"We expected them to probably come out with a bit more of a reaction, and we started the second half exactly the same as we started the first, which was intensity," Calvert-Lewin explained. "I don't think they could live with it today, and that was reflected in the scoreline."

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Peak fitness fuels striker's confident streak

Calvert-Lewin proved a constant aerial menace throughout the contest, rattling Emiliano Martinez's crossbar with an early header before dispatching his spot-kick into the bottom corner. Fresh from winning in Madrid with England during the international break, the forward credited his physical rhythm for his commanding display.

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"I'm feeling comfortable in my body at the moment and really enjoying my football," Calvert-Lewin revealed. "And for me, when I feel like that, going onto a football pitch, I feel like I can play against anybody, so I'm full of confidence at the moment. A great seven days and a great result coming back in."

Momentum builds for top-six contenders

The victory capped an unforgettable week for Calvert-Lewin and underlined Leeds' growing credentials under Farke as they moved into sixth place ahead of the weekend's remaining fixtures. With Okafor clinical in front of goal and the squad brimming with belief, Leeds carry formidable momentum into the busy winter schedule.

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For Chelsea, meanwhile, defeat leaves Alonso searching for answers before the Blues travel to Nottingham Forest next Friday night.