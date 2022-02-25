The Carabao Cup may be English football's second-tier cup competition after the FA Cup, but there is still plenty of excitement and reward that comes with it.

While the FA Cup winners qualify for the following season's Europa League, what sort of European qualification do Carabao Cup winners earn? GOAL takes a look.

Does the Carabao Cup winner qualify for Europe?

Yes.

Winners of the Carabao Cup automatically qualify for a place in the Europa Conference League play-off round.

The tournament is UEFA's third-tier continental club competition, behind the Champions League and the Europa League.

Up until the 2019–20 season, the winners received a place in the Europa League.

Since 2020–21, however, the rule was changed so that the winners earned a place in the Europa Conference League.

What happens if the Carabao Cup winner has already qualified for Europe through their league finish?

If the winner of the Carabao Cup has already qualified for a European competition through their league finish (such as placing above fifth in the domestic league or winning either the Champions League or Europa League), the Europa Conference spot reserved for the Carabao Cup winner goes to the highest-placed Premier League side that has not already qualified.

Article continues below

For example, if Manchester City win the Carabao Cup but have already been assured of European football for the next season after finishing first in the Premier League, the Europe Conference spot would go to the seventh-placed Premier League team.

The sixth-placed Premier League team earns the right to qualify for the Europa Conference play-off spot already.

Further reading