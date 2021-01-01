Danjuma admits Ajax interest and responds to links with Southampton and West Ham

The Netherlands international is currently on the books at Bournemouth, a side he is hoping to help get back to the English top tier

Arnaut Danjuma's performances for Bournemouth have seen him linked with moves elsewhere, with the Netherlands international aware of interest from Ajax and the Premier League.

The 24-year-old winger suffered relegation out of the English top-flight last season, but is in the process of helping the Cherries to bounce back at the first time of asking with a Championship play-off spot secured.

He says the Eredivisie giants were sounding out a possible deal in the winter window, before settling on a loan deal for Oussama Idrissi.

Asked about the admiring glances from Amsterdam, Danjuma told Voetbalzone: "There has been contact here and there, but nothing else has happened with it.

"I didn't want to leave mid-season. Bournemouth had mapped out a trajectory, I was in the right place and I would like to bring the club back to the Premier League.

"The timing wasn't ideal, so that helped a bit to stay with Bournemouth - but I will never rule out the possibility that it can always happen.

"Ajax is an institution worldwide. If I ever return to the Eredivisie, it must be for one of the bigger clubs. I would never come back for a mid-range club."

In opting to stay put, Danjuma committed himself to second tier football with Bournemouth.

He has, however, continued to thrive for Jonathan Woodgate's side, with a man who still qualifies to represent Nigeria at international level registering 15 goals and eight assists this season.

Asked if that form has justified a decision to shun interest, Danjuma added: "I don't regret it, certainly not. We have had a very nice season and I would also like to play the play-offs, those are very big games.

"I think the final might be the biggest match in the world. I look forward to entering the play-offs with Bournemouth and making the most of it."

Whatever happens with Bournemouth from this point, Danjuma can expect to remain on recruitment radars across Europe.

His intention is to reach the Premier League again with the Cherries, but interest from Southampton and West Ham has already surfaced.

Pressed on whether he plans to stay put if promotion is secured, Danjuma said: "That is always an option. As long as we get promoted to the Premier League, it will be beneficial for the club and for me.

"I'm not working on that yet. It is important that we go to the Premier League because I have not set my sights on an extra year in the Championship. When we get promotion, then we can see what will happen."

