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Leeds United boss Daniel Farke revealed his half-time rallying cry that inspired a first league win at Stamford Bridge this century as his side dismantled Xabi Alonso's Chelsea 4-1. Despite falling behind to Emmanuel Emegha's full-debut strike, the Whites ran riot after the break to climb up to sixth in the Premier League.

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Farke leads Leeds to historic Stamford Bridge triumph

Daniel Farke hailed a landmark afternoon in Leeds United's history after his side came from behind to thrash Xabi Alonso's Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge. Noah Okafor netted twice alongside a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty and a late Brenden Aaronson counter-attack to secure Leeds' first victory at the venue since 1999.

The result lifts Leeds up to sixth in the Premier League table after Emmanuel Emegha had briefly given the hosts a first-half lead on his full debut. "Great result," Farke said. "I think the first win at Stamford Bridge for us as a club in this century, says it all about where it ranks in the history books. I would have been disappointed with a draw today, I was a bit at half-time. I thought we were the better side, dominated this game, made sure our plan worked."

Half-time message sparks second-half demolition

Leeds hit back within three minutes of Emegha's opener through Okafor before taking complete control after the interval, starting with Calvert-Lewin's spot-kick following a Morgan Rogers handball. Farke revealed he urged his players during the break to push relentlessly for all three points rather than settle for a share of the spoils.

"I was not disappointed with my boys, just the result at half-time," Farke explained. "I encouraged more of the same. We spoke about how we could create even more chances. Overall we gave them many plaudits for the first half and recommended to go for the win and not sit back. The boys came out flying and it seemed like they listened. Second half I would say it was just us."

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Tactical discipline outweighs raw physical power

While Leeds bullied Chelsea in the air and from set-pieces, led by dominant displays from Ethan Ampadu and Calvert-Lewin, Farke rejected suggestions their triumph relied purely on muscle. Instead, he credited detailed preparation on pressing structures and compactness for neutralising Chelsea's star-studded attack.

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"If it was just about physical strength I would go in the gym and get some body builders and put them on the pitch," Farke insisted. "But you have to be tactically spot on. You have to analyse what they do in their processes and work in the week on how we want to press and be compact as a team. We showed the desire to work and dig in, this is the culture we've implemented."

Confidence surges as Leeds climb into top six

Beating a Chelsea side featuring Cole Palmer, Estevao Willian and Moises Caicedo—who went off injured in the first half—delivered both vital points and belief for Farke's squad. "Nights like this, if you face a side who has world-class potential, if you dominate them and can label yourself the better team it gives lots of belief and confidence," he added.

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Leeds now look to build on their sixth-place standing in the Premier League, while Alonso must regroup ahead of Chelsea's Friday evening trip to Nottingham Forest on November 27.