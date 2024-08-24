How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs West Ham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Yet to open their account in the Premier League this season, Crystal Palace and West Ham are set to face off at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

While the Eagles look to bounce back from a 2-1 loss at Brentford, the Hammers suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Aston Villa in their respective league openers at the weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Ham will not be telecast in the UK.

In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am ET / 3 pm BST Venue: Selhurst Park

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Ham will be played at Selhurst Park in London, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm BST on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

Team news & squads

Getty Images

Crystal Palace team news

Linked to summer transfer moves, Joachim Anderson and Jordan Ayew will not be included in the matchday squad, while Matheus Franca nurses a rib injury.

Either Nathaniel Clyne or Jefferson Lerma would fill in for Anderson at the back, alongside Chris Richards and captain Marc Guehi.

Cheick Doucoure, Will Hughes and Adam Wharton will battle for midfield spots, with Ismaila Sarr set to start on the bench once again.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Henderson; Richards, Lerma, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Doucoure, Mitchell; Kamada, Eze; Mateta.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Henderson, Johnstone, Matthews Defenders: Ward, Mitchell, Holding, Guehi, Munoz, Clyne, Richards, Riad Midfielders: Lerma, Eze, Schlupp, Kamada, Hughes, Wharton, Doucoure, Ahamada Forwards: Sarr, Edouard, Mateta

West Ham team news

Midfielder Edson Alvarez is still on the road to recovery from a hamstring problem he sustained while on Mexico duty at the Copas, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka can make his full debut at right-back.

Fellow summer arrivals Jean-Clair Todibo and Max Kilman would start at the heart of the defence, leaving no place in the XI for Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Niclas Fullkrug is likely to start ahead of Michail Antonio in attack, while Crysencio Summerville may have to remain content with a place on the bench.

West Ham possible XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Rodriguez, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Fullkrug.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Foderingham Defenders: Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Mavropanos, Todibo, Kilman, Aguerd, Wan-Bissaka, Palmieri Midfielders: Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Guilherme, Bowen, Rodriguez, Soucek, Irving Forwards: Summerville, Antonio, Fullkrug, Kudus, Cornet, Ings

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Crystal Palace and West Ham across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 4, 2024 Crystal Palace 3-1 West Ham Club Friendlies April 21, 2024 Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham Premier League December 3, 2023 West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace Premier League April 29, 2023 Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham Premier League November 6, 2022 West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace Premier League

