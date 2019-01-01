Crystal Palace confirm Cahill signing

The veteran defender has joined the Premier League side after departing Chelsea earlier this summer

have confirmed the signing of Gary Cahill following the defender's departure earlier this summer.

The 33-year-old left the Blues after seven seasons with the club, having won a title, two Premier League titles, two crowns, two FA Cups and a League Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

He'll now join up with Crystal Palace on a free transfer as he re-unites with former boss Roy Hodgson.

"I’m glad to be here, I think it’s a good opportunity for me to continue my career in the Premier League, and to play in a good, exciting team," he said.

"There are some very exciting, talented players here. I’m looking forward to the challenge."

He added: “I’m hungry to prolong my career as long as I possibly can – I feel like I’m in great shape and whoever I play for, I’d like to think that I give it 110% and leave everything out there - so hopefully that will be good enough for the manager, my team-mates and also the fans.”

