How to buy DR Congo World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

DR Congo kick off their World Cup group schedule on June 17 against Portugal at NRG Stadium in Houston.

DR Congo caused a stir in their former guise of Zaire at the 1974 World Cup, when they became the first Sub-Saharan African nation to play at the biggest soccer tournament on the planet. Now the Leopards are back, and their fans are in a ticket-buying frenzy.

While DR Congo has had some memorable Africa Cup of Nations moments, winning it twice and reaching the semis on four other occasions, they are still looking to make their mark on the global stage.

Let GOAL show you the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at DR Congo’s games, and how much they cost.

DR Congo World Cup 2026 Fixtures

DR Congo rose to the occasion throughout the qualifying campaign. What awaits them during their forthcoming World Cup 2026 schedule?

Date Fixture Location Tickets Wed June 17 Portugal vs DR Congo NRG Stadium, Houston Tickets Tue June 23 Colombia vs DR Congo Estadio Akron, Zapopan Tickets Sat June 27 DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Tickets

How to buy DR Congo World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are DR Congo World Cup tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 32 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

What to expect from DR Congo at World Cup 2026

World Cup qualifying wasn’t straightforward for DR Congo, but they’ve taken all the tough tests in their stride. Sébastien Desabre will be hoping that all the hard graft sets his side in good stead for the fixtures that await in North America this summer.

Having finished second to Senegal during the initial phase of the CAF World Cup Qualifiers, DR Congo were then pitted against two powerhouses of African football, in the shape of Cameroon and Nigeria. Against all the odds, they ousted both and then cleared the final hurdle by seeing off Jamaica in the Inter-confederation playoff final in Mexico.

DR Congo’s most experienced player is their captain, Chancel Mbemba, who has taken to the pitch over 100 times for his country. The former Anderlecht, Newcastle United, Porto, and Marseille defender is currently with Lille in Ligue 1.

However, there are a whole host of familiar faces throughout the squad, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Arthur Masuaku, Cédric Bakambu, and Yoane Wissa.

The current crop of DR Congo stars will be keen to improve on their predecessors' performance at the 1974 World Cup. Back then, they finished bottom of their group after losing all three of their games without scoring a goal.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:

Country Stadium (City) Capacity Canada BC Place (Vancouver) 54,000

BMO Field (Toronto) 45,000 Mexico Estadio Banorte (Mexico City) 83,000

Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) 48,000

Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) 53,500 United States Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) 75,000

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) 65,000

AT&T Stadium (Dallas) 94,000

NRG Stadium (Houston) 72,000

Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) 73,000

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) 70,000

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) 65,000

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) 82,500

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) 69,000

Levi's Stadium (San Francisco) 71,000

Lumen Field (Seattle) 69,000



