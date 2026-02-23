How to get Portugal World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Soccer supporters are desperate to get a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of the Selecao das Quinas crew in North America at the World Cup 2026 this summer.

Portugal have been one of the shining lights on the international stage over the past decade or so. As well as winning the 2016 European Championship, they also were crowned UEFA Nations League champions in 2019 and 2025.

Are Portugal going to brush aside their group rivals with ease? You could be in the States to find out. Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Portugal's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Venue Tickets Wednesday, June 17 Portugal vs IC Path 1 winner (12pm) NRG Stadium (Houston) Tickets Tuesday, June 23 Portugal vs Uzbekistan (12pm) NRG Stadium (Houston) Tickets Saturday, June 27 Portugal vs Colombia (7.30pm) Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens) Tickets



Cristiano Ronaldo slotted home from the penalty spot in the 65th minute to help calm Portuguese nerves during their World Cup group opener against Ghana in Doha four years ago. The red and greens would go on to clinch a 3-2 victory. They followed that up with a 2-0 success against Uruguay. Despite losing to South Korea in their final group game, Portugal had already done enough to reach the knockout stages for a fourth World Cup in the space of 20 years.

Portugal won’t know who they are playing in their first World Cup 2026 Group K match-up until the end of March, when the Inter-Confederation Play-offs are over. They are set to face the ‘IC Path 1’ victors in Houston, which could be DR Congo, Jamaica or New Caledonia.

Whoever they face, Portugal are likely to fancy their chances, as New Caledonia and DR Congo have never been to the World Cup before and Jamaica’s solitary Finals victory came back in 1998.

Roberto Martinez' men remain in Houston for their second group encounter and they'll be strong favourites to bag maximum points again. Their opponents, Uzbekistan, also lack World Cup experience, but the 'White Wolves' lost just one of their 16 AFC qualifiers and can't be dismissed too lightly.

Portugal travel to Florida for their final and toughest group examination. Colombia weren’t present at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but they progressed to the knockout stages in both 2014 and 2018 and were Copa America runners-up in 2024. La Tricolor head into the Finals this summer in fine fettle following an impressive qualifying campaign, which included wins over Argentina and Brazil.

How to buy Portugal World Cup 2026 tickets

Supporters can purchase official tickets for matches involving Portugal, via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (from April), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first come, first-served basis. FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Secondary Marketplaces

Beyond initial releases, FIFA also operates its own official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to resell or purchase already sold-out tickets.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases. For fans in Mexico, a dedicated Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio) handles local resale transactions under the same official safeguards.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing sites like StubHub will also list World Cup tickets. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets.

Portugal World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

How to get Portugal World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for Portugal matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What to expect from Portugal at the World Cup

Though we can shut our eyes and put our fingers in our ears, we can’t block out the inevitable happening at some point over the next year or so. Cristiano Ronaldo will be retiring from the sport that has made him a legendary figure the world over.

Ronaldo, who amazingly made his Portuguese debut in 2003, once again set a sterling example for his teammates during the side’s successful World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign. He topped the team’s scoring chart, finding the back of the net on five occasions, which took his international career tally to 143 goals.

It's no surprise that Portugal’s rise-up the FIFA rankings has coincided with CR7 arriving on the international scene. Prior to them qualifying for Korea/Japan 2002, they had only taken part in two World Cups over a 70-year span. Portugal are now major players on the world scene, involved in every World Cup since 2002 and memorably finishing 4th in 2006.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: