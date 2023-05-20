Confirmed: David de Gea wins Premier League Golden Glove for 2022-23 despite numerous critics as Man Utd man beats Alisson to goalkeeper award

David de Gea has officially won the Premier League Golden Glove after Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker conceded against Aston Villa.

De Gea wins major award

Alisson can no longer catch Spaniard

Second time De Gea has won prize

WHAT HAPPENED? De Gea has won the Premier League Golden Glove after Alisson conceded against Aston Villa, meaning he can only keep 14 clean sheets this term. De Gea has kept 16 - prior to the game against Bournemouth - and still has two games of the season to play, a game more than the Brazilian.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Gea, who also won the award in the 2017/18 season, has struggled somewhat this season and has come in for criticism for a number of high-profile errors, most recently against West Ham. Bruno Fernandes has even made a point of defending his team-mate in the past, while United are still thought to be in the market for goalkeeper this summer to compete with the Spaniard. Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel appears to be a top target.

WHAT NEXT FOR DE GEA? He appears likely to sign a new contract at United, although it remains to be seen if he will be first-choice next season, despite his impressive clean sheet record this campaign.