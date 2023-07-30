Incredible! Colombia STUN Germany in the Women's World Cup with 97th minute winner after Linda Caicedo's worldie

Colombia scored a 97th-minute winner to stun Germany, one of the favourites to win the Women's World Cup, in an incredible match on Sunday.

Colombia took shock lead thanks to Caicedo stunner

Popp's late penalty levelled it for Germany

But Vanegas wins it in 97th minute

TELL ME MORE: Thousands of Colombians packed into the stands at the Allianz Stadium for this one and their team appeared inspired by the support they received, competing incredibly well with Germany, one of the favourites for the Women's World Cup, despite the 23 places between them in the FIFA rankings. Indeed, it was the South American side that settled better, with Catalina Usme heading just wide from a corner early on. But Germany had the best chance of an even and entertaining first half, star striker Alex Popp somehow firing off target when the ball fell kindly to her, unmarked, at the back post.

A few minutes after half time, one of the best young talents on the planet sent those in the stands into raptures. Colombia won an early corner and when it fell to Caicedo in the box, she faced up to one defender, side-stepped another and fired her shot into the far top corner of Merle Frohms' goal.

But the strike wouldn't be the match-winner it deserved to be. As the clock ticked into the 90th minute, Lena Oberdorf burst into the Colombia box and was brought down by Catalina Perez after rounding the goalkeeper. After missing that huge chance early on, Popp appeared to come to Germany's rescue from 12 yards.

There was to be another twist yet, though. In the seventh minute of stoppage time, Colombia won a corner and an unmarked Manuela Vanegas sent a brilliant header past the despairing dive of Frohms to win it for the underdogs. The South American side are now in pole position to top Group H after an historic result.

THE MVP: What more is there to say about Caicedo? At 18 years old, she's already a superstar. After shining for Colombia during a home Copa America last year, named the tournament's Most Valuable Player after their run to the final, she's already lit up this World Cup with two goals. What an incredibly special talent she is.

THE BIG LOSER: It took Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg far too long to make changes in this match. Colombia took the lead on 52 minutes and the Euro 2022 runners-up looked frustrated and stuck for ideas almost immediately afterwards. Given how stacked Voss-Tecklenburg's bench is, it was a surprise she waited until the 67th minute to alter things, with the likes of Sydney Lohmann and Laura Freigang even unused.

WHAT NEXT? Group H will reach its climax on Thursday, with both qualification spots still up for grabs. Colombia will face Morocco in Perth while Germany take on South Korea in Brisbane.

