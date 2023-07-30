WATCH: Linda Caicedo is unstoppable! Colombia starlet scores unbelievable Women's World Cup goal against Germany just three days after collapsing in training

Linda Caicedo scored a stunning goal for Colombia at the 2023 Women’s World Cup just three days after collapsing in training.

Teenager suffered health scare

Cleared to play in crunch clash

Hit top corner with stunning strike

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old, who plays her club football for Real Madrid, sparked serious concern on Thursday when readying herself for a crunch outing for her country. Caicedo was caught on camera slowing to a stop in training before lying on the ground with her hand on her chest. Medical staff rushed to her aid and it was quickly confirmed that the youngster – who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the age of 15 - had suffered no lasting damage. That allowed her to line up for Colombia against Germany on Sunday, with the target found in spectacular fashion.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Caicedo showed no ill effects of her frightening health ordeal as he displayed dancing feet inside the German penalty area. After creating a yard of space, the highly-rated teenager then curled a brilliant effort into the top corner.

WHAT NEXT? Caicedo was also on target in Colombia’s opening game at the Women’s World Cup - as they saw off South Korea 2-0 - with positive progress being made towards the last 16.