WATCH: Linda Caicedo is unstoppable! Colombia starlet scores unbelievable Women's World Cup goal against Germany just three days after collapsing in training

- Teenager suffered health scare
- Cleared to play in crunch clash
- Hit top corner with stunning strike
WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old, who plays her club football for Real Madrid, sparked serious concern on Thursday when readying herself for a crunch outing for her country. Caicedo was caught on camera slowing to a stop in training before lying on the ground with her hand on her chest. Medical staff rushed to her aid and it was quickly confirmed that the youngster – who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the age of 15 - had suffered no lasting damage. That allowed her to line up for Colombia against Germany on Sunday, with the target found in spectacular fashion.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Caicedo showed no ill effects of her frightening health ordeal as he displayed dancing feet inside the German penalty area. After creating a yard of space, the highly-rated teenager then curled a brilliant effort into the top corner.
WHAT NEXT? Caicedo was also on target in Colombia’s opening game at the Women’s World Cup - as they saw off South Korea 2-0 - with positive progress being made towards the last 16.