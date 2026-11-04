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Chelsea FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images
Khaled Mahmoud

Red card mistake! Premier League panel admits Cole Palmer should have been sent off for violent conduct in Chelsea's defeat to Tottenham

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Chelsea star Cole Palmer should have been sent off for violent conduct during the recent London derby defeat against Tottenham, according to the Premier League's Key Match Incidents panel. While the England international was eventually dismissed for two yellow cards, officials now admit he was lucky to remain on the pitch following a heated confrontation.

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Panel identifies violent conduct error

The Premier League's Key Match Incidents (KMI) panel has concluded that referee Chris Kavanagh made a significant error by not showing Palmer a straight red card during Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Tottenham on October 24. The incident occurred after Spurs midfielder Mateus Fernandes used his arm to block a pass, preventing Palmer from breaking free. Incensed by the handball, the Chelsea star lost his cool, rushing over to barge into Fernandes as he stood up and making contact with his face.

Kavanagh opted for a yellow card at the time, but the five-person independent panel has since reviewed the footage and determined the punishment was insufficient. According to the panel's findings, three of the five members believed the England international should have been sent off immediately for violent conduct. They noted that there was 'clear contact to the head' and described Palmer's aggressive physical response as 'unnecessary, dangerous and made with excessive force,' suggesting he was fortunate to stay on the pitch as long as he did.

Dissenting views on the field decision

While the majority of the KMI panel pushed for a straight red card before Palmer was eventually sent off for a second yellow following a mis-timed challenge on Conor Gallagher, the verdict was not unanimous. Two of the five panellists sided with the referee's original decision to brandish a yellow card, arguing that while Palmer's actions were aggressive, they did not meet the threshold for excessive force.

Interestingly, despite the majority ruling that a red card was the correct outcome, the entire panel supported the VAR's decision not to intervene during the match. The group unanimously agreed that the VAR was right to stay silent because a yellow card had already been issued on the field, meaning the incident did not meet the 'clear and obvious error' criteria required for a mid-game reversal.

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Wider officiating concerns across the league

The review of the eighth round of fixtures also shed light on other significant officiating mistakes, including a missed penalty in Aston Villa's 2-1 victory over Manchester City. The panel found that Johan Manzambi should have been awarded a spot-kick after being brought down by Elliot Anderson.

In that specific instance, three members of the panel felt Anderson made no genuine attempt to play the ball. Furthermore, two members believed the VAR should have stepped in to correct the referee's oversight.

Statistical breakdown of refereeing accuracy

Across the eighth round of fixtures, the Key Match Incidents panel deemed 26 of the 30 major calls correct, bringing the Premier League's overall decision accuracy to 88 per cent across 162 reviewed incidents so far this season.

My journey in journalism began in 2013 across various departments until I specialised in sports journalism in 2015 when I found my greatest passion there, focusing on covering major European leagues. 

Over the past years, I have combined covering major football tournaments with tennis, a game I love dearly and find in it the peace and elegance I wish to see in all sports.

My passion for football started with the 1998 World Cup, which I consider the best of all time, with the great stars who participated and the historic matches played across France. 

I became attached to tennis starting in 2005, specifically since watching my first tournament on the clay courts at Roland Garros, which holds a special place in my heart. With the overwhelming popularity of football worldwide, my goal has become to elevate the popularity of tennis to a similar level, especially since it already has a significant following in the Arab world. As for my favourite player, it is the Swiss Roger Federer.