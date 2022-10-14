‘Coiled spring’ Pogba aiming to 'come back soon' for Juventus and France after latest injury challenge

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba admits to feeling like a “coiled spring” as he looks to “come back soon” from his latest injury setback.

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international retraced steps to Turin over the summer after reaching the end of his contract at Manchester United and hitting free agency. He suffered an unfortunate knee injury within weeks of linking up with the Bianconeri, which put his place in Didier Deschamps’ plans for the 2022 World Cup under threat, but the 29-year-old claims that he is raring to go once more for club and country.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pogba has told GQ Magazine: “I like to face challenges in football and life, good or not, with positivity and always with a smile. My love of football and my desire to play again are like a spring, coiled to push me every day to work hard so that I can come back soon.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pogba is yet to make his second competitive debut for Juventus, with an injury picked up in pre-season preventing him from playing any part in a campaign that is seeing serious questions asked of Massimiliano Allegri as his side struggle to find form.

WHAT NEXT FOR POGBA? The clock is ticking on Pogba’s bid to recover full match fitness and sharpness ahead of the World Cup finals in Qatar, with France needing to settle on a 26-man squad long before they open the defence of football's biggest prize against Australia on November 22.