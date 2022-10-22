Clermont vs Brest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash with plenty to play for takes place - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Clermont welcome Brest to face them at Stade Gabriel Montpied. The hosts are looking to expand their unbeaten run to four games in the top-flight.

They'll fancy their chances against a team rooted to the foot of the table too, and looking odds-on to finish bottom of the pile in the relegation race.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Clermont vs Brest date & kick-off time

Game: Clermont vs Brest Date: October 23, 2022 Kick-off: 9:00am ET / 7:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Clermont vs Brest on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

In India, they can stream the match on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS CONNECT fuboTV India N/A Voot Select

Clermont squad & team news

With three games under their belt where they have dodged defeat, Clermont are very much looking a shrewd concoction this term in Ligue 1.

They'll hope they can make it four on the bounce - and with a visiting side caught in turmoil on the pitch, they will be odds-on to do so.

Position Players Goalkeepers Margueron, Djoco, Diaw Defenders Zeffane, Borges, Wieteska, Caufriez, Cissé, Kamdem, Mendy, Ogier, Diallo, Seidu Midfielders Magnin, Khaoui, Gonalons, Baiye, Gastien, Cham, Massolin Forwards Andrić, Allevinah, Rashani, Dossou, Bela, Kyei

Brest squad and team news

It's been a dire campaign for Brest so far - and unfortunately, their prospects are unlikely to improve without a stroke of fortune.

They'll hope they can snap their losing run this weekend at the very least, but it will take a monumental effort.