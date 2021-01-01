Chong to discuss another move away from Man Utd for 2021-22 as he waits on big break

The highly-rated Dutch forward has spent time with Werder Bremen and Club Brugge this season, with his path still blocked at Old Trafford

Tahith Chong has revealed that he will be discussing another loan move away from Manchester United for the 2021-22 season.

The highly-rated Dutch winger has spent the current campaign away from Old Trafford, with spells taken in at Werder Bremen and Club Brugge.

He is enjoying his time in Belgium, having previously struggled to make his mark in Germany, and believes regular game time will aid his development as he waits on a big break at his parent club.

What has been said?

Chong has told Sport/Voetbalmagazine: “Staying here for another year could give me stability, but that’s for later.

“As far as I know, there is no option [to extend the loan] in the agreement. We will have to discuss that with Manchester United later.

“I like Belgium. It is a bit like the Netherlands. Something that is in my head: that by staying here maybe a little more stability can come, but it is now difficult to fully focus on that.”

When does Chong’s contract at United run until?

The 21-year-old winger is only tied to terms with the Red Devils through to 2022, although that agreement does include the option for a 12-month extension.

He faces fierce competition for places in Manchester, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood filling wide attacking roles.

Daniel James is another option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while talk of interest in Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho refuses to go away.

How many games has Chong played for United?

Having starred for the Red Devils’ youth teams, big things were expected of Chong when stepping onto a senior stage.

He made his competitive debut in January 2019, against Reading in the FA Cup, and went on to see 12 outings across all competitions in the 2019-20 campaign.

Premier League football and starting berths have, however, proved hard to come by, forcing the Netherlands U21 international to seek out opportunities elsewhere.

Explaining his moves in 2020-21, Chong added: “We thought choosing Brugge was a good next step. I already knew the club from a year ago, from the Europa League, and we follow Belgian football a bit. I knew quite a bit about the team.

“Personally, there are still ups and downs here. The team helps me settle down enormously, but it is pushing until the end of the season. I have to get used to the rhythm - playing five, six games in a row... I never did that before.

“I now have to add the end product to my game. More goals, more assists. That will come once I get to know the players a bit better.”

